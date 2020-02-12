Call To Vote Form

You are herewith notified that the annual meeting of the Utah Press Association, Inc., will be held commencing at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Thomas S. Monson, 411 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.
Election of officers will be held, in addition to the conducting of other business. During the course of the meeting, an executive session will be held. This session is reserved for current, paid members of Utah Press Association.
Each member MUST designate the person who will carry the vote of that newspapers' membership. This is accomplished by filling out this form and returning it to the UPA offices before March 20, 2020.