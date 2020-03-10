Resources for local newsrooms working to cover coronavirus

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread around the world and in the United States, journalists everywhere are tasked with keeping their communities updated.
It’s a difficult challenge that involves managing the complexities of ethical concerns, public anxiety and personal safety and well-being.
In an effort to help members with this challenge, we’ve compiled a list of resources for reporting on coronavirus. We will continue to update these resources as the situation develops. Please feel free to send additional suggestions to Brian Allfrey, Executive Director, ballfrey@utahpress.com
Newsgathering (Utah)
- Utah Department of health
- Utah Department of Health COVID-19 Page
- University of Utah COVID-19
- Utah Department of Public Instruction
Newsgathering (United States & World)
- U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories
- Centers for Disease Control & Prevention COVID-19 global cases map
- Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University
- World Health Organization Novel Coronavirus Situation dashboard
- WHO Coronavirus disease daily situation reports
- America’s Newspapers Coronavirus
Employer resources
Reporting
- Office of Open Government advisory on open meetings during COVID-19 outbreak
- Background and sources for your reporting – Association of Health Care Journalists
- Core Topic: Infectious Diseases – Association of Health Care Journalists
- Resources for Reporters – First Draft
- Tips for Journalists Covering COVID-19 – Global Investigative Journalism Network
- Coronavirus, Flu and Miscellaneous Medical/Health Sites – Journalist’s Toolbox
- List of questions reporters should be asking about coronavirus compiled by Propublica’s Caroline Chen, who lived through SARS and reported on Ebola
Webinars
- Coronavirus FAQs & Legal Update — Employer Challenges in Dealing with a Pandemic – America’s Newspapers
- Addressing Questions During a Crisis – Hearken
- Covering Coronavirus: Expert Tips for Journalists & Communicators – National Press Club
- Get the Story on the Coronavirus Crisis – Center for Health Journalism
Newsletters, podcasts & social media
- Covering COVID-19: Poynter Institute’s daily coronavirus briefing for journalists
- List of coronavirus experts on Twitter curated by Bara Vaida, the Association of Health Care Journalists’ core topic leader on infectious diseases
- Podcast: Local media and COVID-19—the canary in the coalmine
Social media
Avoiding infection
- Committee to Protect Journalists Safety Advisory: Covering the coronavirus outbreak
- How to work from home with kids around
- New to remote work? These tools will make your transition to working from home easier
- 8 strategies to set up remote work during the coronavirus outbreak
Industry news
- The Newsroom at the Center of a Pandemic
- How journalists are working together to cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- Associated Press closes D.C. office after journalist shows coronavirus symptoms
- One NICAR attendee’s positive test has sent a disruptive ripple through news orgs’ response to coronavirus
- CBS News discloses that a third staffer has tested positive for coronavirus
- The journalism on display throughout the coronavirus story this week has been nothing short of spectacular
- How the coronavirus could limit shoe-leather reporting
- How newsrooms are operating amid novel Coronavirus outbreak
Circulation
- Periodicals permit advisory
- Is it safe to receive a newspaper from an area where COVID-19 has been reported?